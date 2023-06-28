CEVA LOGISTICS Inauguration of the new platform of San Giuliano Milanese – Companies

The new CEVA Logistics platform was inaugurated today in San Giuliano Milanese. Thanks to its strategic position, San Giuliano has in fact been chosen both as a regional reference platform for the Ground activity of CEVA Logistics in Italy, and as a national and international HUB.

In fact, as early as July 2020 the Ground activities of the CEVA Logistics platform in Somaglia (Lodi) had been channeled to San Giuliano.

The last step was taken in February 2023, when San Giuliano also integrated the national (previously carried out in Somaglia) and international (previously carried out at the GEFCO – now CEVA Logistics – Carpiano) HUB activities.

Today San Giuliano – with an area of ​​approximately 12,000 m2 – therefore represents the most important distribution platform in Italy for CEVA Logistics. In particular, the regional multi-user platform – covering approximately 5,600 m2 – was designed to provide its customers with distribution services, as well as storage and value-added services, such as deliveries relating to online sales to private roadside consumers.

The area on the other hand where the national and international HUB activities take place – of about 6300 square meters – is responsible for relaunching the products on the national and European platforms.

“Today is particularly important for CEVA Logistics, as it represents a clear demonstration of the importance that the Ground division holds for our group.

Today we are proud to tell our stakeholders about the transport services we offer, within an integrated, modern and reactive logistics, all combined with a European vision and an approach that is as sustainable as possible.” declared Augusto Leonida, Head of Ground of CEVA Logistics Italia.