A draw that smacks of victory, for how it was achieved and for what it’s worth: Milan score 0-0 in London, eliminate Tottenham and write their name among the top eight in Europe, earning the pass for the quarter-finals Champions League final. Deserved passage of the round in the two races (after the success at San Siro), but also in the single. Of which, Stefano Pioli, feared the strong departure of the hosts. And aware that prevention is better than cure, it is Milan who throw water on the fire of London ardor at the start: high blood pressure, even close to the opposing area, trying to keep Tottenham away from their own half. In tactical terms, both choose verticalization in central ways, with the result that the changes in front follow one another. Giroud lower to throw Leao, Theo Hernandez widening left.

ANSA agency After the 0-1 draw in Paris, Bayern Munich also won in Germany between friendly walls by beating PSG 2-0 (0-0) and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Goals by Choupo-Moting in the 61st minute and Gnabry in the 89th minute were decisive. (HANDLE). (HANDLE)

On the other hand, the Welshman Davies replaces the suspended Dier, with Perisic taller to try and keep Messias down. The first opportunity in the 18th minute belongs to the Rossoneri: cumbersome free-kick scheme, with a veil from Diaz, short touch by Giroud for Tonali and a shot by Messias who squeezes too close to the far post. Tottenham already had two bookings out of three in defense in the 20th minute, Romero and Langlet and the first time the Londoners actually saw each other on Maignan’s side was after 34 minutes: triangulation on the left, with Kane finishing by finding Thiaw’s deflection first and then the left foot of the AC Milan goalkeeper. When Tottenham is in danger of gaining distance, Milan have the lucidity to keep the ball and slow down the game, bringing the match to halftime.

From which the hosts return knowing they have to force their hand to overturn the outcome of the double confrontation: higher center of gravity, wider spaces for the Rossoneri counterattacks. Only that it is Leao, the most anticipated of the eve, who is missing from the appeal. So Brahim takes care of sinking in the middle, finding a double chance, with a shot shielded by the defense and a rebound on him Fortser throws himself, to keep his feet up.

In the 18th minute Hojbjerg receives on the edge from Kane, cuts the area and puts Maignan in a position to get his hands on it to deflect for a corner. Milan responded with Brahim at the end of an action started by Theo Hernandez and finalized in the assist by Leao. In the 31st minute Romero knocks Theo Hernandez down and gets his second yellow card: Tottenham outnumbered in the final, Pioli who responds by throwing Bennacer and Origi onto the field. Tonali has the opportunity, on the rebuttal that arises from Leao’s counterattack break. The best chances come in added time: Kane heads Maignan to fly in the third added time. On the reversal in front, Origi hits the post with a touch below. Last gasps of a match without great emotions, if not those of the triple whistle, when Milan legitimizes what they had achieved in the first leg and regain the Champions League quarter-finals left 11 years ago. “We want these stadiums and these matches. We want to experience them as protagonists,” Pioli said on the eve. He kept his word.