Chaves and his group arrived at Giraffas – MONDO MODA

The new gifts Giraffes are inspired by the character Chaves and his gang. Consumers of the largest complete food franchise in the country will be able to find miniatures of Chaves, Quico, Chiquinha, Seu Madruga and Dona Florinda.

“Giraffas is constantly looking for innovation and ways to provide a memorable experience for its customers. The launch of the new gifts is scheduled for this week, reliving nostalgic memories of the characters that marked generations. This promises to be a sales record for the chain”, comments Luciana Morais, Marketing & Trade director at Giraffas.

It is the first time that Chaves and Chiquinha are together in a collection after years of a legal fight between the protagonists of the series. Girasurpresas can be purchased in the children’s combo, with the purchase of any dish or sandwich + 9.90 or purchased separately for R＄20.00 each.