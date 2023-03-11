A brutal murder. In Rome, a 42-year-old man shot dead a 40-year-old owner of a tavern in the Esquilino district. “I shot him dead”: with these words, before eight o’clock on Friday evening, the alleged killer, Fabio Giaccio, originally from Naples, presented himself to the police, confessing what had happened shortly before. He himself would have indicated where to find the body, in via Germano Sommeiller.

In the reported place, inside a car, the police officers found the body of the well-known restaurateur, owner of an inn located on the same street, the Osteria degli Artisti. This is Emanuele Costanza, known in the environment as Manuel Costa. The gun was also found in the car: checks are underway to ascertain whether it is the murder weapon.

An investigation is underway to reconstruct the manner and motive of the murder, which allegedly took place at the end of a furious argument: the two were partners in another club. Possible that Manuel Costa was killed elsewhere, there are no certainties. The men of the Rome mobile team are at work, examining the version provided by the man. Forensics has acquired various elements.

Who was Manuel Costa

Manuel Costa worked at the Osteria Degli Artisti. “It is not a simple restaurant – reads the description on the official website of the venue – but a welcoming and dynamic place where art reigns supreme”. A reference to the fact that the staff were also made up of artists. He was the cousin of Floriana Secondi, winner of the third edition of Big Brother and competitor of the Isola dei Famosi 2022.







