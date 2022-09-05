Santiago de Chile – In Chile, a historic moment is currently being experienced: the citizens have decided not to cancel Pinochet’s Constitution, rejecting the new Constitution written by an Assembly made up of 154 citizens during the last year. News that could wreak havoc in the Latin American country by raising new protests and bringing down the government led by President Gabriel Boric.
