China urges US to respect its maritime rights | Info

China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday called on the US side to stop supporting the Philippines in violating China‘s sovereignty, according to a statement posted on the Ministry’s website.

Source: Chinese media group

On August 5, the Philippines, ignoring repeated warnings and warnings from China, sent two ships that entered the adjacent waters of the Zhenai Jiao and attempted to deliver construction materials to repair and strengthen the stranded warship.

The US State Department later issued a statement criticizing China for jamming Philippine ships and pointing to US support for the Philippines’ “lawful maritime operations”.

China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its firm opposition to that announcement. The spokesperson of the Ministry pointed out that the US announcement, ignoring the facts, attacks China‘s legitimate and legal actions at sea aimed at protecting its rights and enforcing the law.

Promising to resolutely safeguard territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests in accordance with the law, China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the US to stop using the South China Sea issue to create confusion and discord among countries in the region, and to respect territorial sovereignty and maritime rights China and its interests in the South China Sea, as well as the efforts of countries in the region to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

