On the occasion of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the Chinese government released a document in which it calls for the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, avoiding a further escalation of the conflict. The proposal is divided into twelve points, was released by some Chinese newspapers on Friday and anticipates a speech that Chinese President Xi Jinping should give shortly.

Il document however, it does not contain any particular innovations with respect to the positions maintained so far by China on the war in Ukraine, including the critical approach towards the West and the lack of grievances towards Russia for having invaded the country. The publication came a few days after some reports by the US secret services on the possible involvement of China in supplying weapons to Russia, a circumstance only partially rejected by the Chinese government.

The document says that the international community should “create the conditions” to restart peace negotiations, signaling China‘s willingness to collaborate. Among the objectives contained in the twelve points is that of avoiding a “nuclear crisis” and that chemical weapons are used in the conflict.

The text seems to contain allusions to Russia and the harsh bombings it has carried out so far also against the population, recalling the need to “firmly adhere to international humanitarian laws, avoiding attacks on civilians or civilian buildings”. Other formulations seem instead to refer to Western countries and in particular to NATO, with the invitation not to expand military collaborations and not to fuel tensions.

Since the beginning of the war, the Chinese government has been trying to present itself as a neutral country and interested in reducing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, however, he did not criticize Russia for the invasion and rather accused Western countries of fueling the tensions. The document reflects these positions and does not introduce particular new elements, as various observers have pointed out in the last few hours, recalling that China has recently abstained for the fourth time in a vote at the United Nations to ask Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan he criticized the publication of the document: «My first reaction on seeing it is that it could have stopped at point one, which indicates the need to respect national sovereignty. Ukraine wasn’t attacking Russia. NATO wasn’t attacking Russia. The United States was not attacking Russia.” The government of Ukraine has also cautiously welcomed the release of the twelve points, defining them a “good sign” from China, but recalling that so far the country has not given particular support to Ukraine.

The disclosure of the document took place a few days after the report by the US secret services on the possible preparation of Chinese arms supplies to Russia. Not many details, but second the German newspaper The mirror the Russian government is said to be negotiating with a Chinese company for the purchase of a hundred drones, which could be delivered as early as next April. Xian Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology, the Chinese company suspected of the supplies is also considering building its own production plant in Russia. For now, the Chinese government has not commented on the news, while it had denied the claims of the US secret services.