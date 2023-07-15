Chinese and British Officials Discuss Bilateral Cooperation and Global Challenges in Jakarta Meeting

Wang Yi Meets with UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Development, Cleverley

Jakarta, July 15 – Wang Yi, the director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, recently held a meeting with British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Development, Cleverley, in Jakarta.

During the meeting, Cleverley congratulated China on successfully promoting reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He also commended China for its significant role in major international peace and security issues. Cleverley expressed his desire to maintain high-level exchanges and strategic communication with China to further enhance bilateral relations.

In response, Wang Yi emphasized the common responsibility shared by China and the UK as permanent members of the UN Security Council in maintaining global peace and stability. He stressed the importance of both countries demonstrating their responsibility as major powers by joining forces to address global challenges. Wang Yi also highlighted the significance of mutual respect for each other’s core interests and non-interference in internal affairs as the foundation of friendly cooperation between China and the UK.

China is committed to developing a stable and mutually beneficial relationship with the UK. Wang Yi expressed China‘s willingness to maintain strategic communication with the UK, build mutual trust, and work towards positive results in China-UK cooperation.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Cleverley signifies the importance and potential for further collaboration between China and the UK. As two influential countries, they have the opportunity to work together in addressing global challenges and promoting peace and stability.

