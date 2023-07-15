Chargeurs Pcc presents wadding with low environmental impact

Also Pcc Chargers populated the exhibitors of Milano Unica 37, until yesterday July 13 in the exhibition spaces of Fiera Milano Rho, to represent the interlining segment. Backed by a 2022 worth 220 million euros, the company part of the French group Chargeurs looks to 2023 with optimism and presented its autumn/winter 2024 proposal at the show dedicated to high-end textiles and accessories. 25, between product innovations and a green drive.

“In 2022 we laid the foundations for the following years – he says Gianluca Tanzi, president and CEO of Chargeurs Pcc – changing our approach to the market, the way we serve the customer as well as introducing new products on the front”. Among the novelties, the ‘stock service’ on many more items and in more sophisticated ways, artificial intelligence systems that allow more efficient services to be offered to customers.

“We then slightly changed the location of our stocks around the world, in order to be closer to the companies where they produce”. Regarding 2022, “it was a particular year – explains Tanzi – because China was still grappling with the anti-Covid restrictions, forcing us to manage our network skillfully, moving our shipments according to the blocked areas”.

Looking at the markets, Tanzi specifies: “Europe did very well, and we are working with all the luxury brands, but not only. However, our main market is still the United States, also in terms of size, followed by France and Italy”.

As regards the novelties brought to Milano Unica for the next winter season, Chargeurs Pcc gave space above all to padding made from ‘Nativa’ wool, sustainable and traced throughout the supply chain, and Pla (polylactic acid), produced completely biodegradable natural derived from corn, with the ability to retain heat combined with ductility.

And from the collaboration between the ‘Thindown’ technology, patented by grandson, and ‘Nativa’, the Thindown+Nativa proposal is born, a line of made in Italy wadding that synergistically combines the two technologies in a material capable of maintaining body temperature in any environmental condition. Honorable mention also for the anti-migration proposals, which use a bioelastic interlining capable of preventing the migration of feathers.

Meanwhile, the company looks to 2023 between the slowdown in the US, “probably due to the reduction in stocks”, and a Europe “which is progressing very well, together with South America”.

