Christmas and New Year are originally the peak travel seasons, but there are frequent news of strikes in Europe, and people who take buses, trains, and planes may all be affected. So in which countries are transport systems planning strikes? Here is a list of strikes in European countries during Christmas and New Year for you, hoping to help you travel.

Eurostar is a high-speed rail link between Great Britain, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. During the Christmas period, more than 100 security personnel will go on strike due to salary disputes. The strike time is scheduled for December 16, 18, 22 and 23, which will inevitably affect Eurostar’s services.

Britain’s national railway company, Network Rail, and a dozen train operators will strike on December 13, 14, 16, 17 and again on January 3, 4, 6, 7 . Almost all train operators in the UK will be affected, with just one in five trains expected to run on strike days.

Those confirmed to be on strike so far are: Great Western Railway, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, LNER, Greater Anglia, Cross Country Trains, South Western, West Midlands Railway, Northern, GTR (including Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express), Southeastern, c2c.

In addition, within 7 days in December, 1,000 bus drivers in London will participate in the strike, with strike dates on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th. The 59 affected routes include: 3, 24, 27, 45, 63, 68, 109, 111, 130, 156, 159, 195, 196, 201, 207, 267, 270, 278, 285, 315, 322, 344, 345, 350, 367, 381, 407, 415, 427, 433, 464, 482, 490, 671, 969, C10, E5, E7, E10, E11, H20, H25, H26, H28, P5, P13, R68, R70, S4, U5, U7, U9, N3, N27, N63, N68, N109, N207 and N381.

In addition, the cleaners at the train station will also go on strike on December 22, 23 and 31.

Hundreds of baggage handlers at (Heathrow Airport) at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom also plan to strike for a total of 72 hours from 4:00 am on December 16 to 4:00 am on December 19. Heathrow Airport is the busiest airport in Europe and the third busiest airport in the world. The strike of baggage handlers will affect a large number of flight movements and even cause flight disruptions.

British Border Force staff are also considering going on strike, with no dates yet set. A strike could lead to long queues of tourists at airports and ports across the country.

The strike time for French train drivers is from 8:00 pm on December 6 to 8:00 am on December 8.

Railway workers were originally scheduled to strike during the Christmas period (December 23-26) and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s (December 30-January 2), but they have not yet been finalized, depending on the date of December 8-22. results of the discussion.

Railway conductors and conductors have issued notices to go on strike from December 23-26 and December 30-January 2.

Employees of Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, are considering a strike in Belgium over the Christmas period, with an exact strike date yet to be set.

The national demonstrations originally scheduled to be held in Brussels on December 15 were postponed by one day due to the impact of the European summit and changed to December 16.

TAP Air Portugal’s main business is to operate routes in Portugal and to Europe, Africa, America and Brazil. The crew will go on strike on December 8th and 9th. The airline has already announced the cancellation of 360 flights, and the strike could affect about 50,000 passengers in Portugal and to other countries and regions.

The crew of Ryanair in Spain have been on strike since August 8 this year. The strike time is from Monday to Thursday and will last until January 7 next year. The routes affected by the strike are journeys from the airports of Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Málaga.

Strikes in European countries’ transport systems during the Christmas and New Year period will affect the travel of millions of passengers. Friends who plan to travel during this period must check the relevant information before leaving and make preparations in advance.

