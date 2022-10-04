Home World CIA Director Bill Burns: “Putin with his back to the wall is very dangerous”
CIA Director Bill Burns: "Putin with his back to the wall is very dangerous"

CIA Director Bill Burns: "Putin with his back to the wall is very dangerous"

“Putin, if he were to feel his back against the wall, he could become rather dangerous and reckless.” The director of the CIA, Bill Burnsin an interview with Cbs. Putin must “be concerned, not only about what is happening on the battlefield in Ukraine, but about what is happening to your house it’s at international levelBurns said. According to the director of the CIA, Putin is basing his approach on “erroneous assumptions, in which he thinks he can resist against the Ukrainians, and against the United States and the West”.

Despite the promise of the Chinese in February of “friendship without limits”, so far Beijing has not offered the military support requested by Putin and “he checked his enthusiasm for Russia’s conduct of the war, ”added Burns, according to whom the Kremlin now has fewer options, making the president potentially more dangerous.

“The reality, at least as we see it, is that the more one goes on in this decade, the more the risks increase that a potential conflict arises. ” The director of the CIA continued, noting that “Chinese President Xi Jinping insists today on the fact that he is firmly committed to the unification of his country, in other words to obtain control over Taiwan”, an objective “which he would like to achieve without the use of force”. “However – concludes Burns – we know that Xi has also asked his army to be ready by 2027 to successfully conduct an invasion of the island.”

