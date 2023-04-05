Home World CIANCIOSI TRANSPORT / Exceptional Easter greetings with equally exceptional transport – Companies
CIANCIOSI TRANSPORT / Exceptional Easter greetings with equally exceptional transport – Companies

CIANCIOSI TRANSPORT / Exceptional Easter greetings with equally exceptional transport – Companies

“A super special wish”. Cianciosi Trasporti sends its personal wishes for a happy Easter 2023 to all its customers and does so in the most particular way, as the top management explains in an official note: “For the transport of “exceptional eggs” we have equipped ourselves with a new low-bed semi-trailer with extendable ramps equipped with: Rails; Hydraulic winch; Additional lowering of the chassis for wheeled transport; Loading platform enlargers; A tailor-made solution for every type of exceptional load. Thanks to continuous investments in specific equipment and our own fleet, we are able able to find optimal transport solutions for all sectors and for all types of goods. Our fleet of vehicles is able to respond to every transport need, quickly and in total safety on national and international routes”.


