Citizens of Okinawa oppose the Japanese government’s strengthening of defense capabilities: This is turning Japan into a battlefield-Original-Overseas Network

Overseas Network, June 5th According to a report by Japan’s Kyodo News Agency on the 5th, the Japanese Okinawa citizen group “Okinawa Opinion Advertisement Campaign” published opinion advertisements on a number of Japanese media on the 4th, opposing the Japanese government’s measures to strengthen defense capabilities, saying that “this is to turn the whole of Japan into a battlefield.” “.

The Japanese government has recently accelerated its military expansion, intending to strengthen its defense forces. The Japanese Self-Defense Force has also shifted its focus to the southwestern region of Japan. In this regard, Okinawa citizen groups stated that “diplomacy is more important” and “don’t turn Okinawa into a battlefield.” They published their opinion advertisements in the morning papers of four newspapers: “Tokyo Shimbun”, “Nannihon Shimbun”, “Okinawa Times”, and “Ryukyu Shinpo”. After the newspaper was opened, there were related advertisements printed on the left and right sides, which stated that Japan has counterattack capabilities (the ability to attack enemy bases) and related measures to increase defense costs “are to turn the whole of Japan into a battlefield.” The civic group also wrote that “life is more precious” and “want love, not fight”.

The group’s promoters held a press conference in Tokyo on May 30. Yuko Tanaka, former president and honorary professor of Hosei University, said at the meeting, “The Japanese government is constantly increasing its military strength. The problems of Okinawa are the problems of all Japanese.”

On May 22, 2,000 Okinawa people held a rally in Okinawa Prefecture to oppose the Japanese government’s defense strengthening measures such as building a local self-defense force base and deploying missile forces, saying that related measures are likely to turn Okinawa into a battlefield again. (Wang Shanning, Overseas Network)

