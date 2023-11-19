Home » Close to Agreement: Hostages in Gaza to be Released in Exchange for Temporary Ceasefire
Close to Agreement: Hostages in Gaza to be Released in Exchange for Temporary Ceasefire

by admin
Israel, the United States, and Hamas are close to reaching a deal to release dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. The release could lead to the first sustained pause in the conflict in Gaza, pending any unforeseen events. The detailed six-page agreement would see all sides in the conflict freeze combat operations for at least five days while initially releasing 50 or more hostages in batches every 24 hours.

The ceasefire is also intended to allow a significant increase in humanitarian assistance, including fuel, to enter Gaza from Egypt. The initial outline of the agreement was drawn up in Doha, Qatar, between Israel, the United States, and Hamas, represented indirectly by Qatari mediators. Pressure to secure the release of hostages and a rising number of civilian casualties have led to over 100 countries calling for a complete and immediate ceasefire.

The decision to accept the deal is difficult for Israel, as there are strong voices demanding that the government not negotiate for the hostages’ release. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has fully endorsed the temporary pause in fighting, with their top priority being the release of the nine Americans and one US permanent resident among the hostages.

The release of an American mother and daughter, and the hope for further liberations, has prompted Brett McGurk, the top Middle East official on the White House National Security Council, to push for the hostages’ release, along with a significant pause in the fighting and increased humanitarian aid. However, there are concerns from some officials about conditioning aid on the release of hostages.

As the negotiations continue, both political and humanitarian pressures are mounting, and all sides are working towards a resolution that will see the safe release of the hostages and a much-needed pause in the conflict in Gaza.

