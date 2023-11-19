Thanksgiving Travel: Gas Prices Drop as Americans Hit the Road

Thanksgiving Travelers Enjoying Lower Gas Prices

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, families across the country are gearing up to reunite and share a meal together. With the holiday season come increased travel plans, both locally and interstate. The good news for travelers is that the price of gasoline has decreased, according to a report from GasBuddy, a platform specializing in fuel savings.

The report reveals that 41% of respondents plan to take a road trip before the end of the year, marking an 8% increase compared to last year. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the price of gasoline has dropped to an average of $3.25 USD per gallon, providing substantial savings compared to previous years.

The GasBuddy survey also provides some interesting insights into the travel plans of Americans this year:

– 19% of respondents have chosen not to travel this year due to the effects of inflation.

– Gas prices were rated as the most important factor when choosing a pit stop for 46% of respondents.

– More than half of respondents (55%) plan to use a cashback or loyalty program to save money on gas.

– Most travelers plan to start their trip on Wednesday, November 22 or Thursday, November 23, leaving between 8 and 11 in the morning.

– Almost all (92%) of those planning to take a road trip this year also traveled by car for Thanksgiving last year.

As families prepare to hit the road and reunite for Thanksgiving, the lower gas prices this year are a welcomed relief. With the holiday spirit in the air, these savings on fuel provide an additional reason to be thankful as families come together for the annual celebration.