Everything You Need to Know About Powerball Results and Prizes

The Powerball lottery is set to take place on Saturday, November 18, in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. This edition of the lottery promises to deliver million-dollar prizes and is available in 45 states in the United States, as well as in the District of Columbia (Washington DC), Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Unfortunately, people who reside in Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and Alaska will not have a chance at winning the jackpot.

The results of the Powerball lottery are announced every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET (9:59 pm CT / 7:59 pm PT). To win, players must select six numbers: five between 1 and 69, which correspond to the white balls, and an extra number between 1 and 26, corresponding to the Powerball or red ball.

Ticket sales vary by jurisdiction, and some lotteries do offer the option to purchase tickets online, although this service is available only to residents of that jurisdiction. Additionally, players do not need to be U.S. citizens or residents to play the Powerball.

Prizes must be claimed in the jurisdiction where the winning ticket was purchased, with expiration dates typically varying between 90 days and one year. Unclaimed prizes are held by the lottery jurisdiction and distributed based on the laws of the respective jurisdiction.

Each jurisdiction has its own law regarding the anonymity of winners, with some requiring the winner’s name, city of residence, game won, and prize amount to be made public, while others allow winners to claim a prize as a trust or other legal entity.

The Powerball lottery offers the chance for life-changing prizes, but players must adhere to the rules for purchasing tickets and claiming prizes, depending on their jurisdiction. Good luck to all those participating in the upcoming Powerball draw.

Share this: Facebook

X

