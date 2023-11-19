Biden concerned about AMLO’s ‘charm’ with his wife

Andrés López Obrador and Joe Biden held a meeting in San Francisco.

Joe Bidenpresident of the USAwas concerned about the “charming” of his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In the meeting with him on November 17 he told him that his concern after a dinner within the framework of the Forum Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

🇺🇸🇲🇽 | Joe Biden to Mexican President López Obrador: “We had dinner last night. I told you, you sat next to my wife; you were so captivating that I was worried she liked you more than me now.”

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting at the Mosconoce Center in San Franciscoin California. Prior to his return to Mexico, AMLO talked with Biden on three topics: economic cooperation, migration and the fight against fentanyl.

The Telegraph reports that at one point in that dialogue, Biden expressed his concern to the President of Mexico as a joke: “We had dinner last night. I told you, you sat next to my wife, you were so captivating that I was getting worried that she liked you more than me.”

