Colombia, 4 children survived 40 days in the jungle: here’s how they did it

The four children who survived a plane crash on May 1 in the Guaviare forest in southern Colombia were found alive. “We found them all alive,” the military told the national government. The four brothers, from the Huitoto indigenous community – Lesly Mucutuy aged 13, Soleiny Mucutuy of nine, You have Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy of four and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy one year old – they wandered for 40 days in the jungle after the crash of the Cessna 206 in which they were traveling with their mother, Magdalena Mucutuy Valenciathe pilot Hernando Murcia Morales and the indigenous leader Yarupari Herman Mendoza Hernandez.

