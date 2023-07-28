Home » Comiso, the Summer Campus Spazio Festa Caramella at the Seaj Ranch in Burderi. Morning between horses and fun
World

Comiso, the Summer Campus Spazio Festa Caramella at the Seaj Ranch in Burderi. Morning between horses and fun

by admin
Comiso, the Summer Campus Spazio Festa Caramella at the Seaj Ranch in Burderi. Morning between horses and fun

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 seconds ago

Between horses, ponies and buggy rides, the Comiso Festa Caramella Summer Campus has come to an end. Luciano Burderi’s Ranch, in Comiso, welcomed the little ones of the Campus with its staff for a morning of socialising, joy and moments of sharing. A beautiful morning immersed in nature, playing…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Comiso, the Summer Campus Spazio Festa Caramella at the Seaj Ranch in Burderi. Morning between horses and fun appeared 6 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The Covid nightmare for Asian seafarers: without a vaccine, 1.5 million cannot work

You may also like

Mass fight in Neum | Info

In Ventimiglia the first step towards Lisbon

Title: Ukraine Consolidates Advances on Southern Front, Repels...

pro-Russia propaganda video calling Ukrainians Nazis (and goes...

Recent Global Current Affairs: Explosion in Chemical Plant,...

The kitchens of CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO...

In Melonsky a little African sand and no...

Udinese – From Pereyra’s opening to Brenner’s first...

A Major Breakthrough or an Academic Oolong? South...

Hong Kong’s Supreme Court rejects government’s request to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy