The heirs of a deceased person discovered by chance that Raiffeisen Bank had not closed their uncle’s account, although they say they had notified the bank of the death. Raiffeisen defends itself and says, through the press officer, that there is no evidence of this announcement, but a series of extracts show the opposite, claims the nephew of the deceased person, writes ziardebragadiru.ro.

According to Cătălin Hill, the nephew of the deceased (named Grigore Dumitru), his uncle died in February 2020. At the time of his death, the uncle had opened a premium account at Raiffeisen Bank. These accounts have, in the absence of a turnover on the account worth a certain amount, a monthly administration fee of 60 lei. Nephew Cătălin was authorized on his uncle’s accounts.

In March 2021, about a year after the death, Cătălin deals with the succession and receives from the notary an address to the bank, confirming that Grigore Dumitru has died and the succession has been made, so that his relationship with the bank must end . Cătălin says that he brought that address to the bank on March 4, and on March 5 he received a series of account statements from the bank.

“Practically, there was no other way to generate these extracts. My uncle didn’t have Raiffeisen Online or other services like that, I received them from the bank on March 5, a day after I took the address”, says Cătălin, in dialogue with ziardebragadiru.ro. He says that he did not receive a document from the bank when submitting those documents (the address from the notary and the death certificate), but he also indicated the bank worker who processed his application (a lady who has since retired).

A year and a half of fees and penalties

Cătălin thus learns that, from the time of death until March 2021, the account generated commissions of 490.66 lei, which he does not contest, because he had not notified the bank of the death until that time. However, a year and a half after that time, an attorney on the account makes an erroneous payment to the Cora Lujerului Agency. He should have deposited 1000 euros in another account, but he deposits this money in Grigore Dumitru’s account, which still appears open.

Cătălin contacts Raiffeisen Bank to announce that a wrong deposit of 1000 euros was made and the bank quickly invites him to receive his money back. Arriving at the agency, he finds out that he cannot get back 1000 euros, but about 500, because the rest (2331.45 lei) represents account administration costs (costs for the Premium account and penalties generated from March 2021 to December 2022).

