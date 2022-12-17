Home World Confindustria, risk of stagnation grows, consumption slows down
“There are still chances of reaching an agreement on a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant but it is too early to say that the agreement is close.” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations based in Vienna, told TASS

    The risk of stagnation for the Italian economy is increasing: at the end of the year, industry is in decline, construction has stopped driving, only services hold. Inflation at its highest and persistent levels will curb consumption, which has so far been supported by accumulated extra savings, while the rise in interest rates will discourage investment and “ballast” corporate balance sheets. This is what the Confindustria Study Center indicates, highlighting, among other things, how the uncertainty on the prospects and the high energy price weigh heavily, which could absorb further extra savings, reducing the impulse on consumption and “accelerating” stagnation .

  • Mayor, subway service resumed in Kiev

    At 07.30 local time, the Kiev subway service resumed after being interrupted yesterday under the rain of missiles launched by the Russians: this was announced by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaly Klitschko, quoted by the Ukrainian agency Ukrinform. Underground metro stations are used as bomb shelters during bombing raids. Klitschko on Ukrinform confirmed that in yesterday’s attacks, mainly targeting energy infrastructure and water supply, the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city were hit

  • Kiev, recovered body of a 1-year-old boy in the city of Zelensky

    The body of a year-and-a-half-year-old boy was recovered from under the rubble of the house where he lived, hit by a Russian missile attack yesterday in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was written by the Kyiv Independent, quoting the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Reznichenko.

