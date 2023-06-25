Home » Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads- Corriere TV
Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis leads

The Greeks return to the polls today for the political elections, just over 2 months after the last vote that saw the winner of the conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Mitsotakis had obtained more than 40% of the votes last May 21, not enough to form a government. This second ballot will allow him and his center-right New Democracy party to take advantage of electoral law changes that favor the winning party.

June 25, 2023 – Updated June 25, 2023, 12:16 pm

