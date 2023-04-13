Pier Silvio Berlusconi: «Admired by dad’s strength and commitment to recover»
«I want to say this from the heart: I am admired by the strength and commitment with which dad is once again working to recover. I don’t get into medical matters because he’s in the intensive care unit but I found him in a good mood. It is an example because he is making an effort ». So Pier Silvio Berlusconi, Silvio’s son, speaking to journalists outside the San Raffaele.
Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “Dad is getting better, but the doctors tell me he’s in an intensive care setting”
“He’s getting better but the doctors tell me he’s in an intensive care setting.” This was said by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, leaving the San Raffaele hospital in Milan after a visit to his father, hospitalized in intensive care for 9 days. «The bulletin is out, I won’t go into medical issues. It is clear that it is in an intensive environment, this must be taken into consideration and respected» recalled Pier Silvio Berlusconi, inviting reporters to have «caution in speaking and respect».
Pier Silvio Berlusconi at the San Raffaele
Pier Silvio Berlusconi, Silvio’s second son, has arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan to visit his father who has been hospitalized in intensive care since Wednesday last week. This is the first visit of the day for the former prime minister.
Berlusconi, the third medical bulletin
The new update, the third, is also signed by Alberto Zangrillo, personal doctor of the former prime minister and head of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at the IRCCS in via Olgettina, and Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Units and Oncohematology.
Toti: «He will remain at the center of the political scene»
“As long as Berlusconi has the minimum strength to be able to do so, he will remain at the center of the political scene, it is in his character, his vocation and his personality, anyone who thinks that Berlusconi is taking a step backwards I think is completely off track”. The president of the Liguria Region foresees it Giovanni Toti interviewed by SkyTg24. «As well as wishing him a very speedy recovery. In addition to knowing him very well, I love Berlusconi, even if we have discussed: the personal affection and esteem remain for a political leader with an unrivaled history in this moment and which will remain unrivaled for a very long period of time,” comments Toti.
The bulletin: constant improvement in the last 72 hours
“In the last 72 hours there has been a further constant improvement in respiratory and renal function, with effective containment of leukocytosis and inflammatory syndrome” by Silvio Berlusconi: Professor Alberto Zangrillo and Professor Fabio Ciceri write it in the San Raffaele bulletin . “The overall clinical picture – they add – indicates the continuation of treatment in an intensive care setting”.