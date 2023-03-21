Home World CONTINENTAL / ContiConnect 2.0 Advanced: Digital tire management in one solution – Companies
CONTINENTAL / ContiConnect 2.0 Advanced: Digital tire management in one solution

CONTINENTAL / ContiConnect 2.0 Advanced: Digital tire management in one solution

Continental is introducing the Advanced version of its ContiConnect 2.0 solution for remote tire management which now, in addition to pressure and temperature, allows the recording of additional data such as tread depth and tire condition. An important upgrade that marks the transition from a pure monitoring system to an asset management one.

The standard version of ContiConnect already enables comprehensive tire monitoring thanks to its customized tools. With ContiConnect 2.0 Advanced, the tire can be tracked individually, both on the vehicle in motion and in storage. In fact, each tire has a “digital equivalent” in the system complete with product code and this allows the customer to always know which tire is fitted to the vehicle and where it is. The new second generation ContiConnect sensor is also able to transmit information on the distance traveled, thus allowing fleets to always have tire mileage under control. Finally, the system also indicates the battery charge level of the sensor.

In addition to the precise reading of the data, ContiConnect 2.0 Advanced users also receive warnings and recommendations regarding vehicle maintenance.

