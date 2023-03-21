The DFB recently had to accept bitter defeats in the fight for the best talents with dual citizenship. Three players chose other nations. U-21 national coach Antonio di Salvo urges even more commitment.

Hansi Flick has nominated five debutants for the restart of the national team after the World Cup debacle. Florian Wirtz returns to the DFB squad after tearing his cruciate ligament. Emre Can is back after a long break.

Dhe German Football Association wants to get active even earlier in the fight for talents with foreign roots like Bayern player Paul Wanner. “It’s an important issue,” said U21 national coach Antonio Di Salvo. “We want to get to the players even earlier and see that we talk to them, create a bond with the parents and advisors.” If necessary, national coach Hansi Flick or sports director Rudi Völler will also be consulted to show the way in Germany.

Most recently, the DFB had to accept bitter defeats in the fight for the best talent. Malik Tillman (USA), Josip Stanisic (Croatia) and Lazar Samardzic (Serbia), all of whom had played in DFB youth teams, decided against a possible career in the German national team. After talks with him, his father and the advisor, Bayern player Wanner (17), who was born in Austria, has now signaled that “he would like to continue on this path with the DFB without making a final decision,” said Di Salvo.

Regular player in Serie A, but no longer for the German U21 – Lazar Samardzic Quelle: pa/Guido Kirchner/Kirchner/Marco Steinbrenner

“It’s always the player’s perspective that counts, what he feels and what he wants to do,” said Di Salvo. However, it is sometimes disappointing when you try to get players, there are agreements, and then the decision is made for another country.

also read

“Then it hurts because you’ve built a bond and trust,” said the 43-year-old. “Sometimes your hands are tied. Especially when nations, including smaller nations, play the A national team card.” Although this path is also shown, the players who can only be eligible to play for the DFB should not be left out.

Völler sees “no problem at all”

The family background and the roots always have a great influence, said Völler. “It’s a very private and personal decision.” In the past, the DFB has also benefited from such decisions as with Mesut Özil, Miroslav Klose or Jamal Musiala. “It will always happen, so no problem at all,” said Völler. Bayern star Jamal Musiala, who missed the international matches against Peru and Belgium injured, had decided against England and for a DFB career.

They fight for the best talents – national coach Hansi Flick (l.), sports director Rudi Völler and U-21 national coach Antonio di Salvo (r.) Source: pa/GES/Markus Gilliar

Unlike Samardzic a few weeks ago. The Berliner, who trained at Hertha BSC and moved to Serie A in Udine, is now playing for Serbia. Di Salvo was clear after his decision: “We regret Lazar’s decision to play for Serbia in the future and it surprised us because until recently he had clearly committed himself to the DFB and the U-21 national team. We encouraged him as a younger player, gave him a lot of trust and match practice that Lazar repaid with performance.”