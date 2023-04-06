Home World CONTINENTAL- HERE / Together to power Iveco vehicles with the ISA function – Companies
World

CONTINENTAL- HERE / Together to power Iveco vehicles with the ISA function – Companies

by admin
CONTINENTAL- HERE / Together to power Iveco vehicles with the ISA function – Companies

The technology company Continental and HERE Technologies, one of the leading international companies, experts in the design of technology platforms and vehicle location data, will jointly power all commercial vehicles of the manufacturer Iveco, registered and circulating in the EU district, with the “Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance” (ISA) and some fuel saving functions. These will be provided through Continental’s eHorizon platform, aggregating and delivering map content, plus there will be data exchange, enabled by Continental’s scalable 4G/5G telematics control unit.

Starting this year, all new heavy, medium and light vehicles and buses from the Turin-based manufacturer will use HERE maps designed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The HERE ADAS map provides information on the speed limits to strictly follow when traveling on arterial roads (motorways and otherwise) along the European Union. This map is linked to the GPS signal, provided by Continental’s eHorizon, which aggregates the data and sends them to the relevant electronic control units.


See also  ŷ ﶻ Ӣʹ 컨 Ӧ_ƱƵ_ ֤ ȯ ֮

You may also like

Weather forecast Thursday, April 6, 2023 | weather...

Rat and cockroach droppings in hospital kitchens, the...

Pensions reform, government meeting with trade unions failed...

U.S. to provide $2.6 billion in new military...

Israel, police burst into the al-Aqsa mosque: batons...

Evan Gershkovich, that journalist in Putin’s hands: one...

Xbox Game Pass: Upcoming games confirmed at [email protected]

Armed woman in the Trump Tower | Info

Follow up the United States, Britain, Canada, Europe...

Cremonese – Fiorentina semi-final of the Italian Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy