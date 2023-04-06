The technology company Continental and HERE Technologies, one of the leading international companies, experts in the design of technology platforms and vehicle location data, will jointly power all commercial vehicles of the manufacturer Iveco, registered and circulating in the EU district, with the “Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance” (ISA) and some fuel saving functions. These will be provided through Continental’s eHorizon platform, aggregating and delivering map content, plus there will be data exchange, enabled by Continental’s scalable 4G/5G telematics control unit.

Starting this year, all new heavy, medium and light vehicles and buses from the Turin-based manufacturer will use HERE maps designed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The HERE ADAS map provides information on the speed limits to strictly follow when traveling on arterial roads (motorways and otherwise) along the European Union. This map is linked to the GPS signal, provided by Continental’s eHorizon, which aggregates the data and sends them to the relevant electronic control units.