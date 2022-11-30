The meeting of leaders of the continental phase of the Synod in Rome was successfully concluded on November 29. The participants reported to the Pope on the results of the consultation phase of the local churches on the 28th.

(Vatican News Network)The meeting of the President of the International Association of Regional Bishops’ Conferences and the coordinators of the Continental Synod of the Synod at the Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops concluded on 29 November. This meeting belongs to the second phase of the three phases in the Synod process with the theme of fellowship, the “continental phase”. Representatives from all continents attended the two-day meeting in Rome, and met Pope Francis on the first day of the meeting, November 28. During the meeting of about two hours, they took turns to report to the Pope on the results of the consultation phase of the Synod , grades, and requests. The consultative phase is the first phase of the Synod process, aimed at dialogue and listening to the People of God on all continents or regions.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, spokesman for the Synod of Bishops, delivered a speech when he met the Pope, emphasizing that “the same people need the care and guidance of the Apostle Peter”. “We need you, because we need a healthy difference, a witness to freedom in the Holy Spirit. It is also because we find certain temptations along this path,” the cardinal told the Pope. “But we long to enter into real discernment. , a discernment with an apostolic and missionary spirit, so that the Church can carry out its mission in the world. We are eager to go forward with you, especially with the Holy Spirit and Jesus, to make our Church better.”

In his speech, Cardinal Hollerich pointed out that one of the temptations is to “politicize” the Church, that is, to use political logic to live and think about the Church.

