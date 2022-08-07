Home World Covid, China imposes a lockdown on the island of Hainan: at least 80 thousand tourists “trapped”
Covid, China imposes a lockdown on the island of Hainan: at least 80 thousand tourists "trapped"

Covid, China imposes a lockdown on the island of Hainan: at least 80 thousand tourists "trapped"

About 80,000 tourists are “ trapped ” on the tropical island of Hainan in China, after Beijing authorities imposed a strict lockdown following the discovery of an outbreak of Covid-19’s sub-variant Omicron BA.5.1.3 . 127 new infections have been reported on the island, of which 48 in the capital of Sanya. Relatively small numbers for an island where 9.2 million people live, but Beijing continues to apply the Covid-zero policy.

Local authorities said the Hainan outbreak began in a fishing port and likely emerged from locals trading fish with fishermen outside of China. Authorities also said that the Omicron BA.5.1.3 sub-variant, an offshoot of the BA.5 strain that is dominant in the United States, is leading the current wave of infections.

The island of Hainan, known for its white beaches and year-round warm climate, attracts tens of millions of Chinese tourists every year with its all-inclusive resorts. Now people stranded in Hainan, which the government has designated a “high risk zone” for Covid, are unable to leave their homes except to buy food and other essential items. The local government has also stopped all public transport, including buses and trains. In non-high-risk areas, the authorities have still closed all non-essential shops and outcomes. A negative test for Covid is needed to access public areas such as parks or offices, two to leave the island.

