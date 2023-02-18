The masters of melodic death metal are back, this time with a record that leaves no one indifferent. The last albums of the Swedish giant In Flames have given rise to discrepancies among the public as the group was acquiring a somewhat softer and more melodic sound, departing a bit from its origins. But “Foregone” proves that the Nordics still remember a lot of their roots with heavy and fast riffs and powerful choruses. An album where they have found a balance between the old and current sound of the band.

With the signing of Chris Broderick (ex-Megadeth y Nevermore among others, with whom they have already counted for the last live shows since 2019), In Flames have been able to incorporate some high-quality solos such as those of “Meet Your Maker” or “Bleeding Out”.

After an acoustic piece that works as an introduction, we find two of the best pieces on the album, “State Of Slow Decay” and “Meet Your Maker”, which refer us to moments of “Clayman” (00) o “Come Clarity” (06), with powerful riffs and at the same time catchy, with the voice of Anders Fridén changing register at a very high level. Like good wine, his voice is improving and he knows how to work it on “Pure Light Of Mind” or “Foregone pt. 1”.

Also noteworthy are the choruses of “A Dialogue In B Flat Minor” or vibrant moments that make us shake our heads like those of “Foregone pt. 2” or the aforementioned “Meet Your Maker”. American drummer Tanner Wayne is responsible for much of the power of the sound, in his first participation in an album by the band –although he has been a member since 2018-.

As a summary, we can affirm that we are facing one of the best albums by the band since the mid-2000s. And they have achieved that by shaping an entertaining and enjoyable album –at least until reaching “Cynosure”. ” and “End The Transmission”, possibly the weakest songs of the set. Even so, In Flames once again make it clear to us why they continue to be one of the kings of melodeath.