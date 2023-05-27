Biography of Vučić’s candidate for SNS president: Who is Miloš Vučević? | Info

At the Election Session of the Serbian Progressive Party in Kragujevac, the President of Serbia and SNS, Aleksandar Vučić, proposed that the new president of that party be Miloš Vučević.

The president of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), Aleksandar Vučić, proposed at an extraordinary session of the Assembly of that party that the current Minister of Defense of Serbia, Miloš Vučević, be elected as the new leader of the SNS.

Who is Miloš Vucevic?

Miloš Vucevic was born in Novi Sad on December 10, 1974. Vucevic is a lawyer and a politician, currently serves as the Vice President of the Government of Serbia, Vice President of the Serbian Progressive Party and Minister of Defense. He became the mayor of Novi Sad for the first time after the election for the mayor of Novi Sad in 2012, to be re-elected in the mayoral elections in 2016, and historically he became the mayor of Novi Sad for the third time in the mayoral elections in 2020. At the 4th Assembly of Srpska progressive party held on May 28, 2016, elected as party vice president.

He attended elementary school in his hometown, and then graduated from the Jan Kolar high school in Bački Petrovac and graduated from the Faculty of Law in Novi Sad in 1999. He has been practicing law since 1999 in his private law office.

He is the president of the City Committee of the Serbian Progressive Party of Novi Sad. He was elected president of the City Committee of the Serbian Progressive Party in Novi Sad in the elections within the party at the local level held in 2011. He was elected mayor of Novi Sad in September 2012, after which he stopped working as a lawyer. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the National Alliance for Local Economic Development (NALED) from 2015 to 2016. After the local elections in 2016, Miloš Vučević was re-elected mayor of Novi Sad for the second consecutive term. That year he also became the vice president of the Serbian Progressive Party.

He is the recipient of several awards, including Charter of the Honorary Senator of the Senate of Economy of Serbia from 2014. In the same year, he received the award “Captain Misa Anastasijevic“, which was presented to him as the leader of the city administration, for the promotion of European values ​​of life in Novi Sad. Two years later, in 2016, those values ​​were confirmed by declaring Novi Sad the Youth Capital of Europe 2019 and the European Capital of Culture 2021. The recipient of the award “White dove” within the program “Tesla Global Forum”.

It’s a carrier Order of Saint Bishop Maximus of the Eparchy of Srem as well as letters of recognition and gratitude from the Eparchy of Bačka, for an exceptional contribution to the development of spiritual and church life. He speaks English, is married and has two sons, Mihailo and Danilo.

