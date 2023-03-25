Home World Croatia Wales 1:1 qualification for the European Championship | Sports
Croatia was the better opponent and it seemed that they would get three points, but Wales reached the goal when it seemed that the game was already over.

The Croatian football team disappointed its fans in the first game after winning bronze at the World Cup in Qatar. It seemed that Croatia would win all three pointswas a better rival, however, in the end, Wales managed to manage even in the 93rd minute from the first shot on Dominik Livaković’s goal – they managed to get a goal and therefore a big point at the start of the qualification for the European Championship 2024. So, in the end: Croatia – Wales 1:1!

It is interesting that Croatia had more of a game in the first half, there were more chances in front of the Vorda goal, and Andrej Kramarić took the lead in the 28th minute. Kovačić had a great chance, then after the departure of Marko Livaja, the home team “fell” a little, but again had a chance to end everything on time, since ten minutes before the referee’s final whistle, Ivan Perišić hit the post.

The missed chances of the hosts were punished by Wales in the third minute of stoppage time after a drive from the right. The ball flew for a long time and made a mess in the defense of the “fiery”. She suddenly reached the second post on which Broudhed was the most composed and overcame the until then idle Dominik Livaković. It was the first goal of the newly minted representative of Wales, otherwise a player of Ipswich, otherwise a member of the third division of English football.

Croatia normally played with the strongest team at “Poljud”, with the exception of Bruno Petković, and apparently they relaxed too much after the medal at the World Cup in Qatar, which Zlatko Dalić will quickly try to make them forget.

