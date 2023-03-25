One of the do’s was maintaining the pharmacy website as a “central element” in digital recruiting. Job offers and self-portrayal (we are happy to let our own employees advertise) as well as the easy way to apply should dominate on the start page; “Large companies use their home page almost exclusively for this,” says Preussler. When addressing a relaxed, approachable tone is an advantage, first-names depending on taste. The strongest focus should be on what makes the applicants special in just this one Pharmacy expect to be as specific as possible. “It’s not so much about what you expect from him, the market has completely turned around,” explained the speaker. Inquiries should be answered within 24 hours if possible. “React quickly!” said Preussler.