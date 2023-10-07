Cuba Criticizes UN Security Council’s Decision to Send Foreign Contingent to Haiti

Cuba Criticizes Decision to Send Foreign Contingent to Haiti

Cuba has spoken out against the decision to deploy a foreign contingent to Haiti, despite it being a request from the Haitian government. The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing their concern and suggesting that the main priority should be providing more international assistance and cooperation, rather than a military presence. The international force is intended to support the Haitian National Police in their fight against armed gangs.

According to Havana, the situation in Haiti requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the country’s structural, economic, and social problems. They argued that effective aid mechanisms should be put in place to ensure that resources provided by the international community are used efficiently and for the benefit of the Haitian people.

The Cuban government also reiterated its commitment to peace and stability in Haiti and emphasized the need to respect the country’s sovereignty in finding a peaceful and sustainable solution to its challenges. They highlighted their ongoing cooperation with Haiti since 1998, including the presence of a brigade of doctors who provide unconditional help.

The decision to deploy a multinational assistance force was approved by the UN Security Council and will last for one year, with the possibility of extension. This comes 12 months after the Haitian government initially requested such assistance.

