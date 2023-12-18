Cubans warned about scams and hacks on WhatsApp

Cubans at Risk of Falling for Scams on Social Networks, Warns UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has issued a warning, cautioning Cubans about the risk of falling victim to scams on social networks. The fraudulent scheme involves promising monetary rewards, with the Cuban branch of UNICEF being falsely implicated. UNICEF has clarified that they have never provided monetary rewards for any achievements.

The false messages about government subsidies are circulating on digital platforms and the WhatsApp application, prompting UNICEF to alert the public. The organization has urged Cubans not to share personal information or click on any suspicious links, as cybercriminals aim to steal personal identities through these scams.

The scammers have been luring individuals with the promise of monetary incentives in exchange for filling out a survey, which requires personal details such as names, surnames, telephone numbers, and email addresses. UNICEF advises against accessing these links to avoid potential exposure to malicious software and to prevent unauthorized access to personal information.

The economic challenges faced by the country have provided a fertile ground for such scams to flourish, taking advantage of people’s vulnerabilities. With the rise in technological advancements and an increase in internet users, coupled with ignorance of the potential dangers and misinformation, these scams have become more prevalent.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant and not falling for these deceptive tactics. As the country grapples with economic difficulties, it is essential for individuals to be aware of and protect themselves from these fraudulent activities.