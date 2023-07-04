Cuba’s Pink Shrimp Export Surpasses Forecasts, Boosting Fishing Fleet and Food Acquisition

Title: Cuba Exports 100 Tons of Pink Shrimp, Boosting Fishing Industry

Introduction: Cuba celebrates a successful first semester of 2023 as the province of Ciego de Ávila surpasses expectations with a capture of around 100 tons of pink shrimp. After a series of underperforming seasons, the fishing plans have finally materialized, offering hope for the country’s fishing industry. The profits from these international sales will be used to repair and supply the fishing fleet, ensuring a sustainable future for the industry.

Content:

The director of Fishing Operations of the Ciego de Ávila Industrial Fishing Company (EPIVILA), José Osmundo López Calderón, expressed his satisfaction and optimism regarding the recent shrimp catch. In an interview with local newspaper Invasor, he stated that the profits from these exports would greatly benefit the fishing fleet, enabling repairs and ensuring a higher production capacity that benefits consumers.

López Calderón further emphasized that the shrimp catch would play a significant role in sustaining the fishing industry throughout the year. The availability of liquidity, resulting from the shrimp fishing, would facilitate the acquisition of essential supplies, including food, for the company’s labor groups. This would particularly benefit those who spend extended periods fishing offshore for other species.

In addition to the wider benefits for the fishing industry, pink shrimp exports from July onwards are anticipated to contribute to the repair and supply of Ciego de Ávila Industrial Fishing Company’s 64 boats. The executive noted that the revenue generated from the shrimp catch will significantly alleviate the expenses associated with food supplies during the 20-day fishing expeditions. These financial gains will also uplift aquaculture productions to a lesser extent.

The provincial publication highlighted that the profits from the shrimp catch would help Cuba acquire foreign currency funds through exports. This economic boost is not limited to Ciego de Ávila, as the Cienfuegos Industrial Fishing Company (EPICIEN) also exceeded their capture plans for shrimp, crab, and lobster in the past three months. The shared objective for both companies is to export these valuable seafood products.

Furthermore, the general director of EPICIEN, Idania Piñeiro Morejón, confirmed that the commercial activity of seafood had generated a profit of over 30 million pesos. These increased economic benefits have directly impacted the wages of workers, improving their livelihoods.

Conclusion:

Cuba celebrates a much-needed boost in the fishing industry as Ciego de Ávila successfully exports 100 tons of pink shrimp. The revenue from these exports will be instrumental in repairing and supplying the fishing fleet while positively impacting the wages of workers. With improved financial stability, Cuba’s fishing industry is poised for growth and continued success in the international market.

