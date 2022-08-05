Home World Cyber ​​security firm discovers 72 Chinese disinformation sites. Fake news also on the trip of the US Speaker to Taiwan
World

World

Cyber ​​security firm discovers 72 Chinese disinformation sites. Fake news also on the trip of the US Speaker to Taiwan

The Chinese challenge to the West does not occur only with military maneuvers and ballistic missile launches, staged to replicate the visit to Taiwan from Nancy Pelosi, but it is also active through much more underhanded activities to delegitimize governments and destroy the reputations of political opponents. The latest of these operations was discovered by Mandiant – an international cybersecurity company -: it spread bespoke falsified news through 72 websites in eleven different languages, including Italian.

