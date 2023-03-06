Home World Cycling, Tirreno-Adriatico: Ganna show, dominates the Lido di Camaiore time trial
The record holder of the Hour opens the week of the Corsa dei Due Mari in the best possible way. He covers the 11.5km in 12’28” at an average of 55.3km/h. Behind him Kamna and Sheffield. Tomorrow Camaiore-Follonica of 210 km

Philip Ganna. As in 2022, the opening time trial of the Tirreno-Adriatico is marked by the Piedmontese who, with peaks above 60 km/h, flies over the 11.5 km of Lido di Camaiore. The blue from Ineos finished in 12’28” at an average speed of 55.3 km/h. Despite the wet asphalt (it rained all day on Versilia), the 26-year-old developed power and speed reaching peaks of 60 km/h in the final kilometres. Behind him the German of the Bora Lennard Kamna at 28”, the American Magnus Sheffield, Ganna’s teammate, third. Tomorrow the second stage, Camaiore-Follonica of 210 km.

Filippo confirms himself as the best interpreter of races against the clock: today’s is his 21st time trial victory, the 23rd ever. Test against time that only xx days ago did not allow him to win his first stage race of his career: in the last stage of the Tour of the Algarve (3rd in the 24.4 km time trial) he recovered 6″ from the Colombian Martinez, but closed the stage race in 2nd place by 2 seconds. “I didn’t like the shifter on the extension anymore but it went well, I shifted with the lower part of the handlebar” said Ganna at the finish.

1. Filippo Ganna (Ineos) in 12’28” at 55,348 mph
2. Lennard Kamna (Ger, Bora) a 28″
3. Magnus Sheffield (Usa, Ineos) a 31”
4. Michael Hepburn (Aus, Team Jayco AlUla) a 33”
5. Brandon McNulty (Usa, Uea Team Emirates) a 34”

