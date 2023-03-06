Home Sports Puma, sponsorship deal with Grealish – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Puma, sponsorship deal with Grealish – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Puma, sponsorship deal with Grealish – Sport Marketing News

Puma have announced that they have signed a long-term sponsorship deal with Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish. After making his professional debut aged 18, he joined Manchester City in August 2021, where he picked up his first major silverware as he helped City win their sixth Premier League title. Nicknamed ‘Super Jack’ by City fans, Grealish has a unique style both on and off the pitch. He is a creative spark, a true point guard capable of dictating the flow of games and unhinging defenses. His style of play fits perfectly into the FUTURE football boot from PUMA thanks to his total control, his creativity and his ability to change games.

See also  The Pavia Academy recharges after the disappointment in Liguria in view of the season finale

You may also like

TRAVEL GROUP | Sportdimontagna.com

Pedersen rules the Paris-Nice race

The new phenomenon of speed skating on ice

Bundesliga: liberation for young star Sesko

Saviano-Pompeii: the culmination of joy and anger

Juventus, the analysis of the match — Sportellate.it

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra launches reflections on the maternity of...

Scarpa Ribelle Tech 3 HD: the most revolutionary...

Krétínský wants to dominate West Ham! This could...

FIBA EuroBasket 2025, Tampere host city for Finland

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy