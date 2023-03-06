Puma have announced that they have signed a long-term sponsorship deal with Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish. After making his professional debut aged 18, he joined Manchester City in August 2021, where he picked up his first major silverware as he helped City win their sixth Premier League title. Nicknamed ‘Super Jack’ by City fans, Grealish has a unique style both on and off the pitch. He is a creative spark, a true point guard capable of dictating the flow of games and unhinging defenses. His style of play fits perfectly into the FUTURE football boot from PUMA thanks to his total control, his creativity and his ability to change games.