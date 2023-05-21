Home » Cyclone Mocha hits Burmese military government hard, claims 145 people were killed-International-Instant International
World

Cyclone Mocha hits Burmese military government hard, claims 145 people were killed-International-Instant International

by admin
Cyclone Mocha hits Burmese military government hard, claims 145 people were killed-International-Instant International

Cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar’s junta, says 145 dead

(Agence France-Presse photo)

MyanmarTraveled through the tropics in the past 5 daysCyclone MochaDevastating, Myanmar’s junta information group said on Friday that Cyclone Mocha had killed 145 people.

Agence France-Presse reported that Cyclone Mocha brought heavy rains in Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on the 14th, with wind speeds of 195 kilometers per hour, causing buildings to collapse and streets to flood into rivers.

This is the most powerful storm that Myanmar and Bangladesh have experienced in more than 10 years. Strong winds ravaged villages, uprooted trees, and disrupted external communication in most parts of Myanmar’s Rakhine State Province.

Rakhine State is home to tens of thousands of Rohingya who are now settled after decades of ethnic conflict.

The junta said in a statement that the dead included four soldiers, 24 local residents and 117 “Bengalis”, a pejorative term for the Rohingya.

The Roya are widely seen as interlopers from Bangladesh, denied citizenship and medical care, and require permits to leave their towns and villages.

Officials in neighboring Bangladesh told AFP that no one was killed as the cyclone swept through a sprawling refugee camp in Bangladesh housing nearly a million Rohingya who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

See also  Cameroon: what is a problem? - The blog of Cameroonaiseries

You may also like

What attracts mosquitoes the most | Magazine

Crvena zvezda brings back Nikola Kalinić. | Sports

Mother and 4-year-old son found dead under bridge

state property has nominated San Paolo for university...

Teodora Džehverović is naked in the music video...

A man in Priboj died after a fight...

What did Zelensky get from the G7

«There is nothing left of Bakhmut, he remains...

Street priest and former peace broker in Mozambique,...

Russia says it has conquered all of Bakhmut

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy