by palermolive.it – ​​8 seconds ago

Daily expenses increasingly reduced for Italian families, and the worst is yet to come. The annual survey “Termometro Altroconsumo 2022” delivers a country in trouble, now accustomed to the reduction of expenses, confirming a worsening trend already…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Daily expenses, more and more Italians save on food appeared 8 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».