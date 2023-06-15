DAIMLER BUSES The most modern Omniplus – Business assistance center is born in Berlin

Daimler Buses’ service brand Omniplus has established a new first-class service center for Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses as well as touring coaches in Berlin.

It spreads over an area of ​​approximately 21,000 square meters and offers state-of-the-art and high-level services for buses, and simultaneously operates as the largest Omniplus service site for Mercedes-Benz electric buses in Europe.

The new Daimler Buses service center on Neudecker Weg is strategically located, with a direct connection to the main transport arteries of the German capital. In the large corporate area there are seats for 80 tourist buses and coaches.

Two DC charging stations allow up to four wired electric buses to be charged simultaneously with a fast charging capacity of 150 kW. Visitors and employees can park their cars in an additional 35 parking spaces, most of which also have charging facilities.

The new center is also equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for vehicle maintenance and repair. And it has been prepared for the next generation of hydrogen-powered fuel cell buses.