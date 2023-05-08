Home » DAIMLER TRUCK / North America Division unveils serial production of the Freightliner eM2 truck – Companies
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), the leading manufacturer of medium and heavy trucks in North America and the American market division of Daimler Truck, has unveiled series production of the all-new all-electric Freightliner eM2 truck for delivery applications urban. The eM2 is ready to order and will begin production in the fall of this year.

With this new truck, DTNA is expanding its range of series-built electric vehicles for the North American market. The Freightliner eM2 thus joins the already well-known Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractor, the iconic Jouley electric school bus by Thomas Built Buses, and the electric van with FCCC MT50e platform.

DTNA will officially begin series production of the eM2 in the fall of 2023 at its truck manufacturing plant in Portland (Oregon- USA).

