For fun, that’s it 8 reasons to go to the Canaries, one for each island

In reality there are many more, but let’s try to connect each of the islands of the Canary archipelago to its own peculiar characteristic, the one that best distinguishes it.

The dazzling blue of the sea, the bright green of the flora, the reddish tones of the soil. This and much more are the Canary Islands. At the crossroads of three continents, surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, under the clearest starry sky in Europe, they stand out with all their rich landscape and cultural heritage.

Tenerife: between past and present

Geography allows Tenerife to boast a wealth of natural spaces ranging from sea level to volcanic peaks. In addition to the turquoise waters and golden sand of Plsya del Duqueholds two World Heritage Sites: San Cristobal de La Laguna the first city in the Canary Islands to be awarded this title and the Teide National Park (3,715 m asl), home of Spain’s highest peak.

Local history has also left important imprints to know. North of the island of Tenerife is located Garachico , a typical Canarian village founded by a Genoese banker at the end of the 15th century. In its past an eruption and its rebirth to which we owe most of the architectural heritage of the country dating back to the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. The surrounding landscape is characterized by Canarian pine, volcanic soil and an ancient cliff that separates the historic center from the hinterland.

Gran Canaria: the island with a thousand faces

Valleys, rocks, volcanic calderas, impressive cliffs. Passing by the fascinating sunsets offered by the cove of Guayedra to the majesty of Nublo Rural Park , with its forests of native plants that crown the volcanic monolith Roque Nublo, the landscape of Gran Canaria leaves you speechless. Just think that well 46% of the island’s surface has been declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The contrasts that emerge in the landscapes of the island have fascinated and inspired writers and intellectuals over time, such as Benito Pérez Galdós, one of the leading authors of realist literature in nineteenth-century Spain, inhabitant of the capital Las Palmas or Agatha Christie who made the island the scene of some of her mysteries.

Lanzarote: the enigma of a land

The volcanic territory offers indescribable emotions and are enveloped in an aura of mystery. They capture in an intimate connection with nature, showing all the strength and stubbornness of the earth.

Lanzarote, recognized by UNESCO as a Biosphere Reserve and Geopark, might seem similar to Mars to most: dark earth, arid climate, deep holes in the volcanic gravel. Yet, these conditions allow for a unique wine agriculture in the world, La Geria , an area where vines are grown protecting the seedlings with dry stone walls and holes dug into the rock. Other wild landscape is offered by Timanfaya National Park : 5,000 hectares along the west coast which are home to still untouched vegetation in which red and orange tones mix with ochre, brown and black.

Fuerteventura: between heaven and earth

Considered by the poet Miguel de Unamuno “a marvel of nature”, the oldest of the Canary Islands it is a real heaven on earth. Not to be missed is the peninsula of Jandia, in the southeastern part of Fuerteventura, where you can play sports or simply enjoy the sun. But Fuerteventura is much, much more.

In fact, the island hides treasure chests and secret beauties. Recognized by UNESCO as Biosphere Reservehosts various gems such as Sicasumbre, the first astronomical viewpoint on the island that allows you to touch the stars with a finger, as well as thirteen protected natural areas.

Among these they stand out Tindaya Mountain a mountain considered sacred to be discovered closely with the paths that cross it, the Rural Park of Betancuria, an ancient village that was the first capital of the island, in addition to Corralejo Dunes National Park an extensive surface of sand that the wind continuously shapes, which attracts tourists from all over the world.

La Gomera: all the charm of nature

Luxuriant millenary forests, impressive cliffs, waters full of life and a mild climate: these are the secret ingredients of La Gomera. Listed as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 2011, it proposes unique places, including the beaches of Caveone of the sites sought after by scuba diving enthusiasts.

But the real natural treasure of the island is the Garajonay National Park . Here is preserved the largest area known as monteverde (typical vegetation composed of evergreen shrubs and trees) of the archipelago, i.e. the set of lush plantations that characterize it: fern and beech formations that join the laurisilva forest, an ancient species of laurel dating back to about 66 million years ago. Now present in few places in the world, here it covers almost 4,000 hectares and is therefore a World Heritage Site.

El Hierro: beauty at the edge of the world

Considered to be the edge of the known world until discovered by America, the island is a Geopark and UNESCO Biosphere Reservethanks to the surprising variety of landscapes.

The small size of the island allows for an easy visit in a few days, between relaxing baths on the coast and adventurous excursions. Among the most famous trails are the Road to Jinama traveled a little more than three kilometers from the extraordinary view which was formerly used to access the majestic valley of El Golfo.

Finally, it can be said that the nature of the island is also really good for health. This is because here is one of the oldest spas in Europe, the Well of Health. source of medicinal mineral waters to which healing properties have been attributed since the 19th century.

La Palma: the exuberance of nature

Bright colors, extraordinary atmospheres and irrepressible energies: The Palm. Geologically speaking it is the youngest island of the Canary Islands, recognized by UNESCO as a Biosphere Reserve, it is characterized by its luxuriant natural beauty.

Il Caldera de Taburiente National Park it is one of the most spectacular natural environments on the island not to be missed. Impressive volcanic crater, preserves a treasure trove of geological and biological diversity. To experience it in the best way, one cannot ignore its thousand paths. Crossing the leafy pine forest is an effort that will be rewarded by the sight of pristine corners, between streams of clear water and the gaze that gets lost on the horizon.

La Graciosa: corner of heaven on earth

Far from the chaos of everyday life, far from the frenzy of urbanization, far from everything is La Graciosa, 30 square kilometers of wonder.

Together with the islets of Alegranza, Montaña Clara and Lobos, it makes up the Chinijo Archipelago Natural Park, the largest marine reserve in Europe: its white sand beaches, crystalline waters and the incredible biodiversity of its seabed they are ideal for diving and discovering endemic protected species even with just a mask and snorkel.

Other addresses not to be missed are the alleys of Caleta de Sebo : an enchanting inhabited center made up of white houses and dirt roads, where you can taste excellent freshly caught fish, while contemplating the panorama. A little further away are El Salado, La Francesa and the kitchen forming a trio of stunning white sand beaches and turquoise waters.

