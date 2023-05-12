Darian Maleš assist at Fiorentina Basel | Sport

A player who could supposedly play for Serbia set up one of Basel’s most important goals in Europe. In the semifinals of the Conference League!

Izvor: YouTube/TV Arena sport/screenshot

Swiss football player with Serbian roots Darian Maleš (22) showed Europe his talent. The Lucerne-born lad assisted Basel’s winning goal in Florence’s Stadio Fiorentina for a 2-1 win in the first leg of the Conference League semi-final. The wing offensive player, who also manages the “ten” position, did a great job in the 92nd minute, when he set up the 15th goal of the season! He sent the ball into the middle of the penalty area, where it was met by Zeki Amduni and made the final score 2:1 for Basel. Maleš celebrated, Taulant Džaka also celebrated, which he recently received a harsh penalty for a wild move on the fieldbut it only applies to the Swiss championship.

Look at the craftsmanship Darian Maleš, about whom Zdravko Kuzmanović also told the Swiss, former Serbian national team player who also “weighed” whether to play for the country where he was born. More precisely, we hope that Maleš weighs in, because it is more than clear that he could help Pixie’s “eagles” – and not in the future, but immediately. Talk more about it who is Darian Maleš.



Darian Maleš Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

In the second semi-final of the Conference League, after the first game, West Ham leads against AZ Alkmaar in a double-header with a score of 2:1. The return matches will be played in a week.