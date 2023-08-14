Day of Mourning in FBiH | Info

The Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) today declared Wednesday, August 16, the Day of Mourning in this entity due to the horrific murders in Gradačac.

The Day of Mourning is marked by the mandatory display of the BiH flag at half-mast, i.e. mast, on the buildings of the FBiH Government and federal institutions.

On the Day of Mourning, cultural and entertainment programs cannot be held in public places in FBiH.

Media houses on the territory of the FBiH are obliged to harmonize and adapt their program content to the Day of Mourning.

The decision enters into force on the day of its adoption and will be published in the Official Gazette of FBiH.

The Government of the Republika Srpska earlier today, in a telephone session, declared Wednesday, August 16, the Day of Mourning in the Republika Srpska due to the tragic events in Gradačac.

The Council of Ministers did not have a quorum for the decision at today’s extraordinary telephone session, where it was supposed to consider the proposal for a decision on declaring Wednesday, August 16, a day of mourning in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to the tragedy in Gradačac.

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers, Staša Košarac, pointed out that Serbian ministers in the Council of Ministers were not against declaring a day of mourning for the tragedy in Gradačac, as some federal media are trying to present.

On Friday, August 11, Nermin Sulejmanović from Gradačac killed his ex-wife with a pistol in the presence of his daughter and broadcast it live on the social network “Instagram”.

He then killed a father and son at different locations in Gradačac, and wounded a policeman, a man and a woman. Sulejmanović committed suicide after that.

Three days of mourning were announced in Gradačac.

The murdered Nizama Hećimović will be buried today in Mionica near Gradačac.

