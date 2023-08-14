Home » Football: Inter, medical visits for Carlos Augusto – Football
Carlos Augusto is ready to become an Inter player. In fact, the winger underwent the usual medical checks during the day before going to the club headquarters in the afternoon to sign the contract that will make him a Nerazzurri player. The Brazilian player born in 1999 arrives from Monza.

