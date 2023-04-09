The American Benjamin Ferencz, the last prosecutor in the Nuremberg Trials, died in an assisted living facility in Florida. He was 103 years old. The news was reported by the son, Donald Franciswho commented: “If my father could have made one last statement, I am sure he would have said ‘law and not war'”.

Ferencz was 27 years old when in 1947 a Nuremberg supported the accusation against the members of the operational groupsNazi mobile extermination unit, which operated in Eastern Europe with summary executions.