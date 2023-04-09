Home World Dead Benjamin Ferencz, the last prosecutor of Nuremberg. He was 103 years old
World

Dead Benjamin Ferencz, the last prosecutor of Nuremberg. He was 103 years old

by admin
Dead Benjamin Ferencz, the last prosecutor of Nuremberg. He was 103 years old

The American Benjamin Ferencz, the last prosecutor in the Nuremberg Trials, died in an assisted living facility in Florida. He was 103 years old. The news was reported by the son, Donald Franciswho commented: “If my father could have made one last statement, I am sure he would have said ‘law and not war'”.

Ferencz was 27 years old when in 1947 a Nuremberg supported the accusation against the members of the operational groupsNazi mobile extermination unit, which operated in Eastern Europe with summary executions.

See also  A Polish TV investigation into Pope John Paul II

You may also like

Viewing the World·Russia-Uzbekistan Conflict丨Secret documents of the U.S....

Udinese News – Pafundi’s first moments / The...

My family survived the Deir Yassin massacre. 75...

SHOCKING CONFESSION OF A WOMAN WHOSE DESIRE TO...

Ben Ferencz died, he was 103 years old,...

Israeli military says 6 rockets fired from Syria...

NATO is struggling to find a new leader

Iran installs smart cameras to fine unveiled women

Warships, Fighters and Ground Forces: Beijing Simulates Attacks...

Explosion of the Cart 2023 in Florence: perfect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy