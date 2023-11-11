Deforestation in the Amazon Drops by 22.3% in 2023: What This Means for Brazil and the World

The Amazon Deforestation Trend Falls by 22.3% After Crackdown on Illegal Logging

Preliminary data from the Brazilian Space Research Institute (INPE) had indicated a decline in deforestation in the Amazon in recent months, and more precise and reliable measurements now confirm this trend. According to the latest annual balance sheet, deforestation in the Amazon fell by 22.3% between August 2022 and July 2023. This is a positive development for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has made environmental protection a priority since assuming office.

During Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency, illegal logging in the Amazon saw a rapid increase, leading to international criticism and the labeling of Bolsonaro as a “planetary environmental villain.” With the recent decline in deforestation, there is hope for a positive shift in Brazil’s environmental policies.

Brazilian authorities, including Minister of Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva, are attributing the decrease in deforestation to their efforts and expertise in environmental management. Silva, who previously served as minister during Lula’s first term, highlighted the progress made in reducing illegal logging during their previous collaboration.

The impact of climate change is also evident in the Amazon, with the region experiencing a historic drought and severe smoke from illegal fires. Lula plans to leverage the reduction in deforestation as a negotiating tool at the upcoming UN climate summit and in trade negotiations with the European Union.

The annual balance of deforestation is based on measurements made by satellite using the Prodes system, which offers more precise data on deforestation compared to the Deter system. Lula’s commitment to environmental protection was a key factor in aligning with Silva during the electoral campaign, and progress has been made in increasing environmental inspectors under the current government.

Bolsonaro’s presidency was characterized by a disregard for environmental policies and climate denial, which led to an increase in illegal activities in the Amazon. Lula’s administration is working to reverse this trend and restore the Amazon’s critical ecosystem.

This reduction in deforestation marks a significant achievement for Brazil and presents an opportunity to prioritize environmental protection and sustainable development in the Amazon region. With Lula’s commitment to zero deforestation by 2030, there is hope for continued progress in preserving the world‘s largest tropical forest.

