Dellafuente, critic of his album Lágrimas pa otro día (2023)

when one listens “Tears for another day” You have the strange feeling that you are looking at the first album of Dellafuente. That’s how I feel in my heart, but if I’m honest with myself I think I had the same feeling with “Score” and with “Miracle”, two works that I praised in this same header at the time. The true miracle of Dellafuente it seems that it is always born anew with each release, perhaps for this reason it maintains the purity that others have lost.

Purity, in case there is still a character who has not fully understood it, it is not sticking to the roots –to the known– and not leaving there; never shed your skin, knowing that whoever doesn’t is destined not to grow; but staying true to a hunch, to a vision of the world. In the case of Dellafuente it is that of love, mystery and life lived turning whitewashed corners in Granada. For this reason, he does not need to return to the trap or continue doing the same thing year after year. That is why he has been able to sign his best album (at least since “Azulejos de Corales”) surrounded by the great promises for the future of Spanish music, who have come to the artist’s call, who have nothing to do with him. , who even live glued to the concrete of the capital, but who have been able to build the watchtower of music that is this work. “Tears for another day” it is an exercise in humility and arrogance on the part of a Dellafuente who has known how to see the future in a crystal ball and has not given up making it his own. The flower of the night is for those who deserve it and the prize of music for those who dare. See also Clashes in Jerusalem, rockets and raids in the night: the tension between Israelis and Palestinians is rising

“Tears for another day” It is not only an affirmation of the talent of the artist from Granada, who has raised the level of his recent works and who has given the spirit that only he has to the creative proposals of artists such as Ralphie Choo, Rusowsky, Vatocholo or Gazzi, who form a generation of musicians with capital letters that add to the history that writes Dellafuente.

From universal folklore, Dellafuente travels to Mexico by the hand of Vatocholo in “3 guys” and in the much celebrated “I’m not holy…”; Ralphie Choo and Rusowsky collaborate on two songs that redefine intimacy and love as “Carameloraro” y “The way” (with one of the most beautiful first stanzas of his career): the work that the prodigies of Russia-Idk have done with the imaginary of Dellafuente would deserve a separate review.