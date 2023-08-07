Dengue Fever Epidemic in Taiwan Reaches Highest Level Since 2016, Amid Concerns of Climate Change Impact

Dengue Fever Epidemic Surges in Taiwan: Highest Number of Cases Since 2016

Taipei, August 6th – The dengue fever epidemic in Taiwan has reached unprecedented levels, according to the Xinhua News Agency. Data from Taiwan’s “Catalog Administration” reveals that as of August 5th, there have been 1,031 local cases of dengue fever reported, making it the most severe outbreak since 2016.

Since the first local case appeared in mid-June, the epidemic has rapidly escalated, with a record number of new cases, specifically during this period. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Tainan City has been the hardest hit, recording 855 cases, followed by 130 cases in Yunlin County, 35 cases in Kaohsiung City, 4 cases each in Pingtung County and Taichung City, and 2 cases in Nantou County. Chiayi County has also reported one case. So far, nine severe cases have been reported, and unfortunately, one death has occurred in this outbreak.

In comparison to previous years, the data from Taiwan’s disease control department shows that most confirmed cases of dengue fever have remained under 100. Experts have highlighted that the peak period for the epidemic in Taiwan usually occurs from August to November. With the number of cases already surpassing 1,000 by the beginning of August, it is evident that the situation this year is particularly grave.

In 2015, Taiwan faced its worst dengue fever epidemic, with over 43,000 local confirmed cases and more than 200 deaths. Tainan City was particularly affected during that outbreak.

Dengue fever is an acute infectious disease caused by the dengue virus, which predominantly thrives in tropical and subtropical regions. Concerns have been raised by the World Health Organization, warning that climate change has the potential to accelerate the spread and impact of vector-borne diseases like dengue fever, mainly transmitted through mosquitoes.

